Alabama reaches 2M people vaccinated for COVID-19

The state of Alabama has reached another milestone in the fight against COVID-19 — just over two million people have been vaccinated for the virus statewide.

According to the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), 2,022,491 Alabamians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series with another 2,469,709 receiving one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For reference, the latest census numbers show Alabama with an estimated population of 5,024,279.

ADPH’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distrubution Dashboard show a county-by-county breakdown of how many people have been vaccinated in each area:

Colbert County Population: 55,241 People receiving one dose: 27,287 or 49.4% People completely vaccinated: 23,147 or 41.9%

DeKalb County Population: 71,513 People receiving one dose: 27,158 or 37.98% People completely vaccinated: 21,937 or 30.68%

Franklin County Population: 31,362 People receiving one dose: 13,604 or 43.38% People completely vaccinated: 11,193 or 35.69%

Jackson County Population: 51,626 People receiving one dose: 20,281 or 39.28% People completely vaccinated: 16,767 or 32.48%

Lauderdale County Population: 92,729 People receiving one dose: 43,758 or 47.19% People completely vaccinated: 35,297 or 38.06%

Lawrence County Population: 32,924 People receiving one dose: 13,578 or 41.24% People completely vaccinated: 11,629 or 35.32%

Limestone County Population: 91,915 People receiving one dose: 47,246 or 47.76% People completely vaccinated: 41,505 or 41.96%

Madison County Population: 372,909 People receiving one dose: 201,837 or 54.13% People completely vaccinated: 171,296 or 45.94%

Marshall County Population: 96,774 People receiving one dose: 43,185 or 44.62% People completely vaccinated: 35,728 or 36.92%

Morgan County Population: 119,679 People receiving one dose: 54,988 or 45.95% People completely vaccinated: 48,861 or 39.16%



The county with the highest percentage of vaccinated residents is Lowndes County with a population of 9,726 people and a full vaccination rate of 63.47%.

In his October message, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “Completing the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine, whether with Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson, remains the most important way to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”

“COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) urges all Alabamians ages 12 and above to be vaccinated with the appropriate product as expediently as possible,” Harris continued. “The CDC now recommends that additional groups of people over age 65 or at high risk should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine and others may opt for vaccination based on their individual risk and benefit.”

More information about COVID-19 vaccines can be found at vaccines.gov.