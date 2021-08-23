Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama now ranks fourth in the country for the most new COVID-19 cases per capita.

According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Alabama ranked behind Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida for the most new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said the Gulf states continue to be on fire with COVID-19 cases.

Medical officials say they hope full federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine will persuade people to get vaccinated. Alabama has one of the lowest vaccinations rates in the country

