Alabama ranked in bottom 5 for education, study shows

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama has been ranked 46th overall in education, according to a study by Wallethub.

The study looked at 18 metrics to compare states on factors that contribute to a good education.

So far, the state ranks 45th in educational attainment and 41st in education quality.

Other rankings by WalletHub included the following:

45 th in percent of high-school diploma holders

in percent of high-school diploma holders 44 th in percent of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults

in percent of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults 44 th in the percentage of bachelor’s degree holders

in the percentage of bachelor’s degree holders 40th in the percentage of graduate- or professional-degree holders

43rd in average university quality

In addition to its low ranking in education, WalletHub also ranked Alabama as 45th in median household income, one of the lowest in the United States. To be clear, this is not the average household income, but what is found at the middle point of the income dataset.

You can read more about the study’s methodology here.