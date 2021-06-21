Alabama Public Health to observe National HIV Testing Day

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker holds an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. (AP Photo/John Raby)

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will observe National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, June 27.

ADPH reports that more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. live with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), but one in six aren’t aware of their positive status.

This year, the theme for National HIV Testing Day is “My Test, My Way,” emphasizing the availability and necessity of testing for HIV. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control recommends all Americans between the ages of 13-64 get regularly tested for HIV.

For more information on free HIV testing or other resources, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/hiv.