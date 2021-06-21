Alabama Public Health to observe National HIV Testing Day

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) will observe National HIV Testing Day on Sunday, June 27.
ADPH reports that more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. live with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), but one in six aren’t aware of their positive status.
This year, the theme for National HIV Testing Day is “My Test, My Way,” emphasizing the availability and necessity of testing for HIV. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control recommends all Americans between the ages of 13-64 get regularly tested for HIV.
For more information on free HIV testing or other resources, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/hiv.