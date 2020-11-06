Alabama preparing for COVID-19 vaccine, shipments could begin in next few weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – – During Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says delivery of vaccine to Alabama could begin soon.

“Work continues steadily on the vaccine project, we had a terrific call yesterday with General Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed,” Harris said.

Perna was previously the commander of the Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal.

“He believes there will be one or two vaccine products made available by the end of this year,” Harris said.

Food and Drug Administration approval is the next step.

“They expect that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine products are going to submit to FDA for emergency use authorization in the next few days or in the next week or two,” Harris said.

Harris said once the FDA approves the emergency use of the vaccine it will be shipped directly to Alabama. The state health system will be ready, Harris said.

“We will have vaccine pre-positioned in Alabama, sitting here waiting, and if, when and only if it’s confirmed to be effective and safe, then it will be ready to go, really, just at a moment’s notice.”

Harris they are concerned about the public confidence level in a vaccine.

“Our concern still has to do with uptake,” he said. “How many people are going to be interested and willing to take the vaccine. We’re working very hard to get the message out and communicate in a real transparent way what we think about the vaccine.”

He expects the vaccine review and approval process will be thorough.

“Certainly, I think when we finally get a product available, it will be safe and it will be effective, and we hope to help Alabamians understand that as well,” Harris said.

Alabama released its vaccine plan Friday afternoon. The first round of vaccines will be targeted for health care workers and first responders and also likely vulnerable populations like nursing home residents.