Alabama prepares to distribute potential COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The US Center for Disease Control is telling states to be prepared to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October.

Alabama Department of Public Health officials say the state is in the planning stages to distribute the vaccine. Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers says mass immunization isn’t new for the state.

“When you look back at our historic opportunities for mass vaccination. One of the last times that we did this was H1N1 one in 2009,” Dr. Landers said.

The CDC has advised the states on who should get vaccinated first. Healthcare professionals are among the top priorities.

“I would expect healthcare workers to be one group that will be prioritized, just given the nature of that particular work,” Dr. Landers said.

Once it’s available for everyone, groups like Eagle Forum of Alabama rejects the idea of it becoming mandatory for people.

“We believe that since this is a newly formed vaccine and we don’t know everything there is to know about it. We believe that decision should rest between the patient or the child and their physician,” Lori Herring with Eagle Forum said.

