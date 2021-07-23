Alabama predicted to win 2021 SEC Championship, poll says

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WHNT) — Alabama is predicted to win the 2021 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll.

The poll, conducted amongst members of the media covering SEC Media Days, saw Alabama receive 84 votes to be crowned SEC Champion, followed by Georgia with 45 votes. No other team received more than one vote.

The preseason Media Days poll has correctly predicted the winner of the SEC Championship game eight times since 1992.

Georgia was picked to win the SEC Eastern Division with 923 points, including 124 first-place votes, while Florida came in second with 784 points and seven votes to win the division.

The Crimson Tide was selected to win the SEC Western Division with 932 points and 130 first-place votes, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633.

Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama also led with the most representatives on the preseason All-SEC Team with 16 picks, followed by Georgia and Auburn with 10 each.

2021 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Team

OFFENSE

First-Team

  • QB –  Matt Corral, Ole Miss
  • RB –  Tank Bigsby, Auburn
  • RB –  Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
  • WR –  John Metchie III, Alabama
  • WR –  Treylon Burks, Arkansas
  • TE –  Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
  • OL –  Evan Neal, Alabama
  • OL –  Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
  • OL –  Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
  • OL –  Cade Mays, Tennessee
  • C –  Nick Brahms,  Auburn

Second-Team

  • QB –  JT Daniels, Georgia
  • RB –  Kevin Harris, South Carolina
  • RB –  Zamir White, Georgia
  • WR –  Kayshon Boutte, LSU
  • WR –  George Pickens, Georgia
  • TE –  Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
  • OL –  Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
  • OL –  Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
  • OL –  Ed Ingram, LSU
  • OL –  Austin Deculus, LSU
  • C –  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

  • QB –  Bo Nix, Auburn
  • RB –  Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
  • RB –  Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
  • WR –  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • WR –  Jacob Copeland, Florida
  • TE –  Nick Muse, South Carolina
  • OL –  Charles Cross, Mississippi State
  • OL –  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
  • OL –  Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
  • OL –  Luke Fortner, Kentucky
  • *C –  Michael Maietti, Missouri
  • *C – Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

  • DL –  Jordan Davis, Georgia
  • DL –  Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
  • DL –  Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
  • *DL –  Zachary Carter, Florida
  • *DL – DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
  • LB –  Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
  • LB –  Christian Harris, Alabama
  • LB –  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  • DB –  Derek Stingley, LSU
  • DB –  Josh Jobe, Alabama
  • DB –  Malachi Moore, Alabama
  • DB –  Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

  • DL –  Josh Paschal, Kentucky
  • DL –  LaBryan Ray, Alabama
  • DL –  Ali Gaye, LSU
  • DL –  Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
  • LB –  Grant Morgan, Arkansas
  • LB –  Ventrell Miller, Florida
  • LB –  Zakoby McClain, Auburn
  • DB –  Smoke Monday, Auburn
  • DB –  Jordan Battle, Alabama
  • DB –  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
  • DB –  Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

  • DL  – DJ Dale, Alabama
  • DL – Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
  • DL –  Travon Walker, Georgia
  • DL –  Derick Hall, Auburn
  • LB –  Owen Pappoe, Auburn
  • LB –  Nakobe Dean, Georgia
  • LB –  Christopher Allen, Alabama
  • DB –  Roger McCreary, Auburn
  • DB –  Lewis Cine, Georgia
  • DB –  Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
  • DB –  Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

  • P –  Jake Camarda, Georgia
  • PK – Cade York, LSU
  • RS  – Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
  • AP –  Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

  • P –  Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
  • PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
  • RS –  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • AP –  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

  • P –  Mac Brown, Ole Miss
  • PK –  Anders Carlson, Auburn
  • RS –  Kearis Jackson, Georgia
  • AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* – Indicates a tie

