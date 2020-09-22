Alabama organization says there is an increasing need for foster parents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Right now there are around 6,000 Alabama children in foster care and Alabama Mentor says that number is increasing. That’s why they are doing everything they can to recruit foster parents.

Alabama Mentor is a home and community-based services provider. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, potential foster parents going through their organization are able to go through the process virtually. All of their training is online, even some of their home studies.

Cassandra Couillard with Alabama Mentor says, “Just know that they are just kids, they didn’t ask for this, they didn’t do this to themselves and this isn’t what they wanted for their lives. So what they need is someone who is willing to give their heart, give their patience, lots of patience to help them find their normal.”

Alabama Mentor says that older children face disproportionate challenges when leaving foster care, including homelessness. Now more than ever they need caring people to help mentor teens in need before they are on their own.

Alabama Mentor is hosting a virtual info session Tuesday at 6pm. Here is the link to join in on the session. You can also follow them on Facebook to learn more information.