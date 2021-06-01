Alabama opens registration for alligator hunting

Online registration is now open for the state of Alabama’s regulated alligator hunts.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), registration was officially opened on June 1 at 8 a.m. and must be completed by July 14. The application fee is $22 and selected hunters are required to have a valid hunting license. The tags are non-transferrable.

A total of 260 alligator possession tags will be distributed throughout five hunting zones.

Southwest Alabama Zone: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties north of interstate 10, and private and public waters in Washington, Clarke and Monroe counties east of U.S. Highway 43 and south of U.S. Highway 84. 2021 Dates: Sunset on August 12, until sunrise on August 15. Sunset on August 19, until sunrise on August 22. (100 tags)

Coastal Zone: Private and public waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties south of Interstate 10. 2021 Dates: Sunset on August 12, until sunrise on August 15. Sunset on August 19, until sunrise on August 22. (50 tags)

Southeast Alabama Zone: Private and public waters in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Russell counties (excluding public Alabama state waters in Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries). 2021 Dates: Sunset on August 14, until sunrise on September 6. (40 tags)

West Central Alabama Zone: Private and public waters in Monroe (north of U.S. Highway 84), Wilcox and Dallas counties. 2021 Dates: Sunset on August 12, until sunrise on August 15. Sunset on August 19, until sunrise on August 22. (50 tags)

Lake Eufaula Zone: Public state waters only in the Walter F. George Reservoir/Lake Eufaula and its navigable tributaries, south of Alabama Highway 208 at Omaha Bridge (excludes Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge). 2021 Dates: Sunset August 20, until sunrise October 4. (20 tags)

Each person selected to receive an alligator possession tag are required to complete an online alligator training course, and will be allowed to collect one (1) alligator during the season. The use of bait is prohibited.

All harvests must be tagged with the temporary alligator possession tag and reported for each zone. Permanent possession tags will be distributed after the hunt by personnel with the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.