Alabama one of few states to allow Confederate personalized license plates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — North Carolina recently announced it will remove a specialized license plate donning the Confederate battle flag, citing that it’s an offensive symbol, but the Alabama Department of Revenue has yet to do anything similar.

“We would like to see that those symbols are removed from license plates.”

Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton called for the flag’s inclusion in state property to end.

“We would like to see that those symbols are removed from license plates,” Simelton said. “If Alabama is to improve its image, one of the easiest things that we can do is to take away those symbols of racial hatred.”

The license plate’s design was only modified to restart its five year cycle in use last year thanks to high sales, still with the Confederacy’s battle flag emblem.

Lawmakers like state Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) would like the state government to address the issue head-on.

“(We) get a call about the tags, a call about the monuments, a call about the fines, a call about the emblem on the state troopers’ uniforms, right? So you get all these different calls, so I think instead of piecemealing it I think that we have to have an agreed-upon broader bill that addresses it,” he said.

Rep. Daniels is also the only local lawmaker to sit on the state’s oversight committee on license plates, which he said is set to convene next week.

“Once our legal counsel tells me exactly what I can and can’t do and what I have within my legal rights and authority as a legislator, then I’ll address and deal with it accordingly,” Rep. Daniels said. “So, I won’t make a move just for political points. It has to be something that’s actually going to be meaningful and impactful.”

News 19 reached out to the Alabama chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans for comment, but did not hear back.