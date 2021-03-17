North Alabama officials worried anti-eminent domain bill could jeopardize greenways

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A bill in the Alabama state senate’s Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry Committee has opposition from north Alabama recreation enthusiasts and officials alike.

Senate Bill 105 seeks to restrict local governments from using eminent domain to use lands for greenways like those recently opened around Huntsville and Decatur.

Director of Singing River Trail John Kvach said plans for expanding greenways in the Tennessee Valley in the coming years would take a hit should the bill succeed.

“To not have one of those tools that the public has used over and over, is just one of those things that, ‘hey, we’ll fight through this’ – and like I said before, may we never use it,” Kvach said, “but at the same time, by removing that option as SB105 hopes to do, you’re making it just a little bit harder to make our state a better place to live and to visit.”

Huntsville’s director of Planning and Urban Development Shane Davis said the idea of eminent domain oftentimes makes for a confused assumption in the case of greenways.

“All forms of government have to pay the landowner for that land taking that they need,” Davis said. “And also, eminent domain can only be used for a public purpose. Essentially what this bill does is claim that public trails, greenways, bike lanes, those types of facilities – are not for a public purpose. And that is just not true.”

The bill was drafted by three state senate republicans in the southeastern part of the state, but Huntsville State Rep. Rex Reynolds, a republican himself, said the senators will have to understand the good that eminent domain offers as a last resort.

“Every case is different,” Reynolds said, “but we probably do need this resource. We need the current legislation. But if we can go in there and tweak the bill to protect the ongoing projects and protect those federal projects that mandate greenways and bikeways, then maybe I can get in a position to support it.”

Reynolds added he’s already in contact with the sponsors of SB105 now that he’s back in Montgomery, and is confident they’ll find a solution that won’t deter the future plans of north Alabama greenway projects.