Alabama officials discuss human trafficking during Friday meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking is an issue many in rural and urban communities are facing across the country, especially in Alabama.

On Friday, state and federal law-enforcement met at Auburn University in Montgomery to discuss ways to identify trafficking.

Richard Moore, U.S. attorney for Alabama’s Southern District, gave an example of what human trafficking is.

“There have been cases where young girls leaving a shopping mall coming out of a store, a van rolls up, they are grabbed and put into the back of a van and then they become trafficked,” Moore said.

Moore said the problem is bigger than what they realized and what’s why it is important to have training sessions for law enforcement.

The meeting was closed off to the public, but Hollie Reed, who serves on Gov. Kay Ivey’s human trafficking task force, spoke to CBS 42 about what is being done on the issue.

“A lot of times, people think human trafficking is a big city problem,” Reed said. “Whenever you have vulnerable individuals in your community, it is a problem in your community,” said Hollie Reed.

Last year, Alabama lawmakers passed legislation requiring all new commercial drivers to undergo industry-specific training on how to identify human trafficking.

Reed says we can expect to see more legislation dealing with human trafficking this coming legislative session.