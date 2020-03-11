Alabama officer injured in shooting in Birmingham, heavy police presence at scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is heading to the scene on reports that an officer has been shot. This has been confirmed by the Birmingham Police Department Public Informant Officer Mauldin. The shooting is reported to have happened on the 1000 block Tuscaloosa Avenue S.W.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue states that an additional person, not a police officer, has been taken to a local hospital.

Princeton Hospital PIO Laura Clark, tells CBS 42 in a statement, “Our emergency department is open and we are accepting and caring for patients, but we are restricting visitors at this time.”

Hemphill Elementary, a school near the area, was already closed for the day due to a scheduled building disinfection.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge extends thoughts and prayers for the injured officer:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Birmingham Police Department this afternoon as they have had an officer shot in the line of duty. Please keep the Officer and family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/HfCz9WlMLA — Bill Partridge 🇺🇸 (@ChiefBPartridge) March 11, 2020