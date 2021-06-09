Alabama office workers waste 5 hours per week on potentially automated tasks, study reveals

Semi-conductor chips are assembled and organized on a workbench before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company will use the renovated 150-year old former shipbuilding space as its headquarters while growing its technology business, specializing in automation, artificial intelligence, and imaging. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A new study has revealed that office workers in Alabama waste approximately five hours per week on tasks that could be automated.

According to the UiPath/OnePoll survey, Alabamians waste four hours and 58 minutes per week on potentially automated tasks. 69% of respondents nationwide said they are “constantly doing the same tasks over and over again,” while 67% wish they didn’t have a monotonous job.

65% of respondents agreed that artificial intelligence and machine learning could greatly benefit their job, though only 37% said their current employer in any automation software for the first time this year.

“Automation solves for two business challenges: employee engagement and efficiency,” said Tom Clancy, SVP of Learning, UiPath. “Automation enables people to be more productive, while also freeing them up to focus on the work they feel truly adds value to their organization.”

