Alabama now offering Crisis Information Help Line

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama now offers a crisis resource, help, and information line. All you need to do is call 1-888-442-1793.

The release says any individual, including but not limited to, children, older adults, individuals with disabilities, healthcare professionals, first responders, and administrators working on the frontlines who are experiencing stress or anxiety related to COVID-19 can call.

The Information Line will connect individuals with appropriate staff and programs in their local communities to provide vital resources and services, according to the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

“We are grateful for another opportunity to provide Alabama citizens with links to essential supports, during this challenging time of the pandemic,” said Dr. Ileeia Cobb, Director, Office of Policy and Planning, ADMH.

When an individual seeks assistance from the Information Line, several options are available, including referral services, online support groups, educational materials for social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, and emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak, and managing anxiety & stress techniques.

For more details on the Information Line, please contact the ADMH Office of Public Information at publicinformatin.dmh@mh.alabama.gov, 334-242-3417.

“The Alabama Department of Mental Health and The Alabama Emergency Management Agency stand together, more prepared to assist citizens in the state with additional resources related to COVID-19 mental health needs, with the awarding of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) AL APART TOGETHER grant for Fiscal Year 2021.” Alabama Department of Mental Health