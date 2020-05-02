Alabama nonprofit offers students help filling out FASFA

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families with high school or college students are having to cope with new financial challenges. An Alabama nonprofit is working to help them apply for financial aid.

Kristina Scott is the Executive Director of Alabama Possible, an organization that aims to remove barriers in the state through education, collaboration, and advocacy. Next week is Cash for College Week, and the nonprofit is encouraging students to complete the FASFA form.

“Our community colleges and universities have really adapted to help families that are facing some of the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 shutdowns, and students can get the help they need to navigate that,” Scott said.

Typically students would be able to access resources to help them fill out the FAFSA at their schools, but since they can’t get that help right now, Alabama Possible wants to make sure students know they are there to help.

According to the organization, about $60,000,000 of Pell Frant aid is wasted every year because families didn’t fill out the form.

College student Fabien Valles says students may be surprised at how much money they could get.

“If you never apply for the FAFSA, you will never know what type of aid you receive. So that’s the main point of the FAFSA, to receive some sort of aid if you need it,” Valles said.

The Cash for College FAFSA dashboard says that only 43 percent of students have filled out their FASFA.

“The FAFSA unlocks Pell Grant aid. The max is $6,345. Most high school seniors will qualify for some type of Pell Grant,” Scott said.

If you need help filling out the free application, Alabama Possible is ready to help.

“We want to be there for families as they navigate through this brave new world and keep their long term health in mind,” Scott said.

The last day to complete the form for fall 2020 is June 30.

For more information or for assistance to file aid, visit Alabama Possible’s website, send a Facebook message to @cashforcollegeal, text the Alabama College Attainment Network at 334-316-6155 or email cashforcollege@alabamapossible.org.

The group will also be hosting informational sessions on their social media pages.