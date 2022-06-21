MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close race to watch is Alabama’s Secretary of State. The Republicans have a runoff between State Auditor Jim Zeigler and former Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen.

Zeigler is a Mobile County native and cast his ballot in the runoff shortly after the polls opened Tuesday morning.

“As the State Auditor, I have served as a watchman against waste, mismanagement, and corruption, as the Secretary of State I’ll seek to serve I’ll serve as a watchman for election integrity,” said Zeigler after exiting the polling location.

The contest between Zeigler and Allen for the party nomination is expected to be a close one. Zeigler got about 42% of the GOP vote in the primary.

The Republican winner will be in a three-way race in November between Democrat Pamela Laffitte and Libertarian Jason Shelby