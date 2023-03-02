(WHNT) – Reports of damage are coming in from across the Tennessee Valley after strong storms quickly moved across the area.

If you see damage or have any damage to report, send it to us using the form below.

You can also send in any information about damage to interactive@whnt.com.

If you have any questions about the submission form, please let us know by emailing us or using the “submit a correction” button.

You can keep up to date with News 19’s Weather Authority as we continue to provide updated information. You can also stay weather aware and up-to-date by downloading the LiveAlert 19 app.