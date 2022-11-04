MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Yolanda Flowers, the Democratic nominee for Alabama governor, is calling for a week of prayer and fasting ahead of next week’s election.

Flowers wrote on Twitter Thursday, “My dear Alabama, I have called for prayer and fasting to break the chains of discord, dissimilarity, injustice, inequality, racism, socialism, discrimination, and disenfranchisement.”

“Please join me to usher in The Spirit of God in our state,” she continued.

Ever since declaring that she will pray and fast until Election Day, Flowers has gone live on her campaign’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, she stated, “This election will help change the trajectory of the way things have been. God is shifting, He is moving, He’s putting things in place… just like He’s a pro at chess.”

Flowers is the first Black Alabamian to be nominated by a major party for the state’s highest office. She won the Democratic primary over State Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier in a June runoff.

She will face incumbent Republican Governor Kay Ivey and Libertarian nominee Jimmy Blake in the general election.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.