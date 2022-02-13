(WHNT) — Wreaths Across American, the organization dedicated to honoring U.S. military veterans, will make several stops in Alabama next month as part of its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) national tour.

According to a news release, MEE brings together community members with veterans and active-duty military members through interactive exhibits, films, and storytelling. The exhibit itself is more or less a mobile museum.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The tour’s Alabama stops include:

Fort Payne, March 19: The exhibit will be at the Rotary Pavilion in downtown Fort Payne, located on the corner of 5th Street and Godfrey Avenue. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The exhibit will be at the Rotary Pavilion in downtown Fort Payne, located on the corner of 5th Street and Godfrey Avenue. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Huntsville, March 20: The exhibit will be at Cabela’s on 7090 Cabela Drive NW from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibit will be at Cabela’s on 7090 Cabela Drive NW from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Grant, March 21: The exhibit will be at the KDS DAR School in the Burkey Center parking lot at 6077 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exhibit will be at the KDS DAR School in the Burkey Center parking lot at 6077 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aliceville, March 22: The exhibit will be at 104 Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During all stops, the mobile exhibit is free and open to the public. All COVID-19 protocols in accordance with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be in place.

To make a request for the MEE to stop by your community, click here. For more on Wreaths Across America, visit their website at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.