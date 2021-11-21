Woman shot in legs while driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities are investigating after a woman was shot while driving on Interstate 10 in Mobile.

Police say a woman was driving on I-10 at around 10 p.m. on Friday when she was shot in the right leg. The bullet then traveled through her left leg.

Authorities described the injuries as non-life-threatening. The woman was treated at a local hospital.

Her son was also in the vehicle but wasn’t hurt. Police said they were still looking for a suspect. No other details were released.

