LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have identified a woman who died at the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers said Kimberly Holloway, 48, of Huntsville, was critically injured in the head-on collision and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Holloway later died at the hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger were injured and taken to Athens Hospital.
Authorities said the crash happened on June 4, on Alabama Hwy 251 near the 15-mile marker, south of Ardmore.
Troopers are investigating the crash.