LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have identified a woman who died at the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Limestone County.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) troopers said Kimberly Holloway, 48, of Huntsville, was critically injured in the head-on collision and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Holloway later died at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger were injured and taken to Athens Hospital.

Authorities said the crash happened on June 4, on Alabama Hwy 251 near the 15-mile marker, south of Ardmore.

Troopers are investigating the crash.