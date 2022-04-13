MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Grand Jury indicted a woman for child sex trafficking.

Brandie Leigh Mckee was indicted Feb. 18 for one count of Facilitating Travel of a Child for a Sex Act and one count of Human Trafficking. Mckee’s bond was set at $50,000 for each count, totaling her bond to $100,000.

Mckee’s indictment means the Grand Jury believes that she trafficked a child knowing they would be sexually abused. An indictment is a formal accusation of crime. Currently, Mckee hasn’t been found guilty of the two counts. Mckee will now have to enter a plea deal.

If she pleads guilty, she may receive a sentencing hearing. If she pleads not guilty, her case will go to trial.