DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been indicted by a grand jury in the case of a double murder of a Dothan couple.

On February 28, a Houston County grand jury indicted Sheena Thurman on one count of murder.

Thurman is charged with the murder of a Dothan couple Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, who was last seen alive leaving a Dothan motel in early July.

Nearly a month later, the couple was found dead on a Florida property.

Thurman was arrested at the end of July and charged with one count of murder in Dothan and one count of murder in Holmes County.

Since the discovery of Bell and Terry, seven total arrests have been made in the murder case.