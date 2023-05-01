BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 40-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a Center Point home Sunday evening.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, it was dispatched to the 300 block of 20th Avenue NE at about 6:26 p.m. to conduct a requested welfare check. There, the woman was discovered dead.

The JSCO stated it believes the suspect in the homicide traveled to the 800 block of 48th Street North, which is inside Birmingham’s city limits, and fired multiple shots into a home. Four people were reportedly struck by gunfire at that location, and their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening. That location is thought to be of the homicide victim’s mother.

The JSCO is seeking a 50-year-old man in these cases as a person of interest. Cortell Burks is Black, 6-foot-2 and weighs about 250 pounds. He may have a shaved head and gray beard.

Burks was last seen driving a 2005 black Nissan Armanda with Alabama tag #1A0TBH8. Those who see the vehicle are asked to call 911. The JSCO’s detectives, as well as detectives from the city of Birmingham, are working together on these cases. Those with information on the woman’s death or the shooting are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, the JCSO or the Birmingham Police Department.