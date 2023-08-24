UPDATE (2:06 p.m.): The suspect has been identified as Christian Ketchup, 25. ECSO is looking for four people to question in connection to the shooting.

UPDATE (12:36 p.m.): Officials with ECSO have released more information about the deadly shooting. ECSO said an argument started inside the bar between the suspect’s girlfriend and the victim. The argument allegedly turned physical outside when the suspect punched the victim, knocking her out before shooting her, according to officials. The girlfriend could possibly face charges.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with ECSO were called to the 12000 block of Scenic Highway Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.

The Facebook post said a suspect had been taken into custody. They have not released the suspect or victim’s names. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call ECSO or Crime Stoppers.