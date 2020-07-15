Woman concerned about brother’s health in St. Clair prison during pandemic

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair Correctional Facility has more COVID-19 cases among its inmates than any other in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The sister of one of those inmates said she’s concerned about how he’s being treated in the facility.

Vernon Colvin is an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility, and his sister, Nancy, said he tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. She said he was placed in the infirmary at the time but was moved back into the general population Sunday, and she thinks that’s too soon.

“It really scares me because I don’t think he’s getting the proper care that he needs,” she said.

According to ADOC’s website, 56 inmates at St. Clair Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s 29 more than at Easterling Correctional Facility, which has the second-highest prison coronavirus count in Alabama. Nancy Colvin said she’s concerned about the safety of all inmates in St. Clair.

“It’s really frustrating because there’s nothing that I can do to get to him to make sure that he gets the proper medical care that he needs,” she said. “And in my heart I know he’s not receiving the care that he needs in there.”

CBS 42 reached out to ADOC about Colvin’s story. ADOC was not able to do an interview but did respond with an email.

“Perception is not always reflective of reality, and personal opinions are not always factual,” the email read. “For security and safety purposes, the inmate population cannot be made privy to details of quarantine decisions, which are made collaboratively between medical and security personnel. This necessary information gap may lead to some speculation and misinterpretation/misperceptions.” Alabama Department of Corrections

ADOC could not provide any information about Colvin or any other inmate’s health status, citing HIPAA laws. But the organization confirmed that all inmates housed in a certain dormitory at St. Clair Correctional Facility recently were tested for COVID-19 and placed on level-three quarantine.

The ones whose tests came back negative were removed from the dorm and placed in another housing area, according to the email.

