Woman attacked, killed by pack of dogs in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after she was attacked by a pack of dogs Monday.

36-year-old Ruthie Brown lost her life in a dog attack off Jagger Road. The Walker County coroner said if this was the main cause of death for Brown, that this was a freak and deadly accident.

Some of the dogs have been captured by authorities.

“We are not talking about just gaping wounds,” Coroner Joey Vick said. “One of her feet was completely dislocated from her ankle.”

Though the breed hasn’t been specified, Vick assumes the dogs in the attack are bigger dogs.

The sheriff’s office said a third party called around 2, Monday afternoon. They responded with multiple agencies to the Jagger Road area where Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. TJ Armstrong with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, along with the rest of the area, says this is a tragedy Brown’s family and everyone in Walker County is feeling tonight.

“Regardless of what situation this woman was in at the time in her life, she didn’t deserve to die like this,” Vick said.

