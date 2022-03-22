DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman was arrested after she allegedly assaulted three Dothan police officers.

On March 18, 2022, officers and investigators responded to the 2200 block of Westgate Parkway to investigate a complaint.

Officers made contact with the resident, 21-year-old Devaundria Glanton of Dothan.

While speaking to Glanton, officers noticed she had three small children in her home.

Officers had completed their initial reason for being there but were still in the area when Glanton reportedly left her home without her children, Dothan police confirm.

Officers made contact with Glanton again to speak about how she was allegedly leaving her small children unattended.

Glanton then reportedly became disorderly. Officers contacted the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and requested they respond to the scene.

When DHR arrived, Glanton reportedly became more disorderly with police and DHR.

Officers then attempted to take Glanton into custody and she began to go on a “rampage,” according to Dothan police.

While taking Glanton into custody, she allegedly bit three different officers and spit in the face of one officer.

Glanton was charged with three counts of second-degree assault. She remains in the Houston County Jail with no bond set.