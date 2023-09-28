RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A mother and son were killed in a crash on AL-13 near Russellville Wednesday night, according to the Russellville Police Department (RPD).

RPD Chief Chris Hargett said 34-year-old Jennifer Lacelle Fretwell and 11-year-old Austin Jase Fretwell both died at the scene.

Chief Hargett said two other children were in Fretwell’s vehicle at the time of the crash, they were both related to Fretwell. According to Hargett, the two were flown to Children’s of Alabama but were in stable condition as of this publication.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old woman, was taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield before she was transported to Huntsville Hospital, Hargett said.

Russellville Police is still investigating the cause of the crash.