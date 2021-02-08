With first COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, Alabama nursing homes begin to look ahead to what’s next

One of the top concerns of the pandemic since the coronavirus first infected those on American soil has been the safety of the elderly.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association says all nursing homes have held their first COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Now, the agenda calls for making sure they finish with second doses

All 231 nursing homes in Alabama have held at least one vaccine clinic, and according to the Nursing Home Association, many are on their second clinic.

It’s something that’s required a lot of patience to ensure that residents and employees received their doses in organized appointments, the association says.

Currently, state health workers come to the facilities and administer the shots. However, the Nursing Home Association adds the third round of clinics will be lead by private pharmacies; it’s not clear when that phase will start.

when the pharmacies do take over, the nursing home association says the homes can focus their attention on getting residents back to a better way of life — and hopefully begin to allow visitors again.