HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The federal holiday Juneteenth is quickly approaching, but will that impact your garbage pickup on June 19? That all depends on where you live.

News 19 reached out to multiple sanitation departments to find out.

In the City of Huntsville, there will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste collection. It will delay collection through the week by one day, starting with Monday pick up happening on Tuesday.

There will be no change to the trash schedule in Athens, Decatur, Florence, Guntersville, Madison, Madison County, Moulton, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, or Scottsboro.

If your area isn’t listed, reach out to your local waste department for more information.

Juneteenth commemorates the last day enslaved African Americans learned they were free – two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

Learn the history behind Juneteenth here.