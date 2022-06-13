(WHNT) — Will the mail run on Juneteenth? The short answer: No.

This year, the mail will not run on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth. Regular mail services will restart on Tuesday, June 21.

President Joe Biden signed a law last year designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth, recognized on June 19 but observed this year on Monday, June 20, commemorates the last day enslaved African Americans learned they were free – two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Learn the story of America’s newest federal holiday here. For a full list of 2022 holidays recognized by USPS, click here.