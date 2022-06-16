A new waterpark in Cullman will be celebrating its grand opening this Friday with giveaways, live music and more to beat the heat.

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A new waterpark in Cullman will be celebrating its grand opening this Friday with giveaways, live music and more to beat the heat.

WildWater waterpark is located at 1707 Main Avenue SW and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The waterpark covers 12 acres and features a 22,000 square foot wave pool dubbed “RipTide”, 18 waterslides and a drift river. There are multiple food and drink outlets located in the park, including a bar patio called Breakers for visitors 21 and older.

The first 50 guests to enter the park Friday through Sunday will receive “swag bags.” There will also be opportunities for fun competitions and season pass giveaways during the celebrations.

Throughout the summer, guests can enjoy different savings nights and events. Splash-In Movie Nights will take place at the wave pool on select Thursday nights with a 50% savings on admission.

Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department, Cullman City Council and Mayor Woody Jacobs all played a role in the creation of WildWater. In a press release, Mayor Jacobs comments on his hopes for the waterpark’s role in summer fun for city residents.

“Cullman is growing, with nearly 25% of our population under the age of 18,” Jacobs said. “WildWater is a great addition to the overall plans we have for the families and youth within our community.”

A full list of attractions, ticket options, savings nights, and concessions can be found on the waterpark’s website.