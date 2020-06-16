WIC income guideline changes mean more people eligible for benefits

More people may be eligible for assistance through the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program.

Our news partner AL.com reports that new income guidelines have widened so that more people may be eligible for the program. WIC is available for participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level. Families experiencing the loss of income due to coronavirus may also be eligible.

WIC is available to pregnant women, women who had a baby within the past 6 months, who are breastfeeding, or someone who is the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5.

“WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support growth and development. Nutritious foods help children grow to be healthy adults and pregnant women to have healthy babies,” Allison Hatchett, WIC Director, Alabama Department of Public Health, said.

New income guidelines

Family size 2 Annual income limit: $31,894 Weekly income: $614

Family size 3 Annual income limit: $40,182 Weekly income: $773

Family size 4 Annual income limit: $48,470 Weekly income: $933

Family size 5 Annual income limit: $56,758 Weekly income: $1,092

Family size 6 Annual income limit: $65,046 Weekly income: $1,251



WIC provides free nutrition education as well as breastfeeding counseling support. Participants have the option to receive up to three months of food benefits at a time for each qualified family member.

Alabama’s WIC program also provides electronic benefits statewide with options to apply remotely due to COVID-19.

Families who receive Medicaid, SNAP or TANF benefits already meet the income qualifications for WIC. Even families who do not qualify for these programs may be eligible for WIC because of its higher income limits. For more information please go to alabamapublichealth.gov/wic or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.