MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Qualifying to run for statewide office in Alabama ended on Friday, giving voters a clearer picture on who will appear on their ballots during the 2022 elections.
Alabama’s state constitutional offices on the ballot this year include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, and both places on the Alabama Public Service Commission.
The candidates listed were listed on qualifying lists by the Alabama Democratic Party and Alabama Republican Party:
Governor
- Republicans
- Lindy Blanchard
- Lew Burdette
- Stacy Lee George
- Kay Ivey
- Tim James
- Donald Trent Jones
- Dean Odle
- Dave Thomas
- Dean Young
- Democrats
- Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
- Patricia Salter Jamieson
- Arthur Kennedy
- Chad “Chig” Martin
- Malika Sanders Fortier
- Doug “New Blue” Smith
Lieutenant Governor
- Republicans
- Will Ainsworth
- Democrats
- No Democratic candidates qualified for Lieutenant Governor, according to ADP.
Attorney General
- Republicans
- Steve Marshall
- Harry Bartlett Still III
- Democrats
- Wendell Major
Secretary of State
- Republicans
- Wes Allen
- Christian Horn
- Ed Packard
- Jim Zeigler
- Democrats
- Pamela J. Laffitte
Treasurer
- Republicans
- Young Boozer
- Democrats
- No Democratic candidates qualified for Treasurer, according to ADP.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries
- Republicans
- Rick Pate
- Democrats
- No Democratic candidates qualified for Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, according to ADP.
Auditor
- Republicans
- Stan Cooke
- Rusty Glover
- Andrew Sorrell
- Democrats
- No Democratic candidates qualified for Auditor, according to ADP.
Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 1
- Republicans
- John Hammock
- Stephen McLamb
- Jeremy H. Oden
- Brent Woodall
- Democrats
- No Democratic candidates qualified for Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 1, according to ADP.
Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 2
- Republicans
- Chip Beeker
- Robin Litaker
- Robert L. McCullom
- Democrats
- No Democratic candidates qualified for Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 2, according to ADP.
Candidates also qualified for the federal office of U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Richard Shelby who has held the seat since 1987. According to data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and Alabama Republican Party, these candidates filed to run:
- Republicans
- Lillie Boddie
- Katie Britt
- Mo Brooks
- Karla M. Dupriest
- Mike Durant
- Jake Schafer
- Democrats
- Dr. Will Boyd
- Brandaun Dean
The qualifying deadline for Alabama congressional candidates was extended due to redistricting, so a final list was not available.
Primary elections for both Democrats and Republicans will be held on Tuesday, May 24. If a runoff is needed, it will be held on June 21. The general election for these offices, along with federal, state legislative, and judicial races statewide will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Please note: if lists for either major party are updated or independent candidates file to run for office, this list will be updated.