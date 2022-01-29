MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Qualifying to run for statewide office in Alabama ended on Friday, giving voters a clearer picture on who will appear on their ballots during the 2022 elections.

Alabama’s state constitutional offices on the ballot this year include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, and both places on the Alabama Public Service Commission.

The candidates listed were listed on qualifying lists by the Alabama Democratic Party and Alabama Republican Party:

Governor

Republicans Lindy Blanchard Lew Burdette Stacy Lee George Kay Ivey Tim James Donald Trent Jones Dean Odle Dave Thomas Dean Young

Democrats Yolanda Rochelle Flowers Patricia Salter Jamieson Arthur Kennedy Chad “Chig” Martin Malika Sanders Fortier Doug “New Blue” Smith



Lieutenant Governor

Republicans Will Ainsworth

Democrats No Democratic candidates qualified for Lieutenant Governor, according to ADP.



Attorney General

Republicans Steve Marshall Harry Bartlett Still III

Democrats Wendell Major



Secretary of State

Republicans Wes Allen Christian Horn Ed Packard Jim Zeigler

Democrats Pamela J. Laffitte



Treasurer

Republicans Young Boozer

Democrats No Democratic candidates qualified for Treasurer, according to ADP.



Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Republicans Rick Pate

Democrats No Democratic candidates qualified for Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, according to ADP.



Auditor

Republicans Stan Cooke Rusty Glover Andrew Sorrell

Democrats No Democratic candidates qualified for Auditor, according to ADP.



Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 1

Republicans John Hammock Stephen McLamb Jeremy H. Oden Brent Woodall

Democrats No Democratic candidates qualified for Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 1, according to ADP.



Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 2

Republicans Chip Beeker Robin Litaker Robert L. McCullom

Democrats No Democratic candidates qualified for Alabama Public Service Commission – Place 2, according to ADP.



Candidates also qualified for the federal office of U.S. Senate to replace the retiring Richard Shelby who has held the seat since 1987. According to data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and Alabama Republican Party, these candidates filed to run:

Republicans Lillie Boddie Katie Britt Mo Brooks Karla M. Dupriest Mike Durant Jake Schafer

Democrats Dr. Will Boyd Brandaun Dean



The qualifying deadline for Alabama congressional candidates was extended due to redistricting, so a final list was not available.

Primary elections for both Democrats and Republicans will be held on Tuesday, May 24. If a runoff is needed, it will be held on June 21. The general election for these offices, along with federal, state legislative, and judicial races statewide will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Please note: if lists for either major party are updated or independent candidates file to run for office, this list will be updated.