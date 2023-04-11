FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – The entertainers expected to perform at June Jam have been announced.

Legendary country music group Alabama released the first round of performers which is headlined by the group’s own Randy Owen and a special appearance by Randy Travis.

Other musicians in the lineup include:

Jake Owen

Jamey Johnson

Teddy Gentry

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Frontmen

Exile

Mark Willis

Neal McCoy

Dailey & Vincent

Home Free

The Malpass Brothers

DJ Silver

More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The lineup announcement comes after Alabama announced earlier this year that the event would return following a 26-year absence. June Jam will take place June 3 in Fort Payne, AL at the VFW Fairgrounds. The proceeds of the event will benefit those in need and disaster relief around the state of Alabama.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased online