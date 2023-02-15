MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Love was in the air at the Montgomery County Courthouse Tuesday, where Probate Judge J.C. Love officiated about a dozen weddings Tuesday.

“We just really on Valentine’s Day make it special. And who doesn’t want to get married by Judge Love?” Love said.

The court typically does weddings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but made an exception for Valentine’s Day this year.

Luis Rosales and Valerie Diaz took advantage of that by going to the courthouse to get married. The couple met four years ago and decided to make their love official Tuesday.

“We opted for Valentine’s Day. I thought it would be a romantic wedding anniversary, and potentially I can save money on a gift,” Rosales said.

Love said weddings and adoptions are some of his favorite parts of the job.

“You’re seeing them at their happiest, really embarking upon a new life together,” he said. “Just being able to play a small role in that is just really fun and exciting.”

Love said if you do get married at a courthouse, remember to bring your ID and any other paperwork needed for the certificate.

According to Nerdwallet, the average cost of a wedding in 2021 was about $28,000. At the Montgomery County Courthouse, the filing fee is $102.50.