White House report says Alabama has continued COVID-19 community spread

ALABAMA – The White House released new data on Friday showing the majority of cities across the country have what it calls ‘sustained community spread’ and that includes several areas in Alabama.

It’s important to note that the data from the report is from December 13th. Since that time, Alabama cases have continued to soar. In fact on Friday, the day the data was released, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported more than 5,000 new cases, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day.

100 percent of Alabama counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the Trump administration. 81 percent of counties have high community transmission.

Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa are the cities with the highest rate of transmission.

Hospital officials across North Alabama have continued to stress their frustration with people not following basic guidelines to stop the spread.

“Its a little disappointing that we can’t get people to do the basics, to wear a mask, to separate. You know, it’s easy to go into a convenience store and and see people not wearing a mask,” said Dr. James Boyle, a pulmonologist at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

The data is part of a 14 page report that also provides a look at how hospitals are fairing. It states 34 percent of Alabama hospitals are experiencing supply shortages. 40 percent have staff shortages.

Officials from Huntsville Hospital and Decatur Morgan Hospital say they have an adequate supply of PPE. But Decatur Morgan Hospital had 16 patients on ventilators Monday and said they borrowed some machines from Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals.

DMH says staffing has continued to be an issue. Monday Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital had a total of 133 staff members not working due to COVID-19 related issues.

Monday, Huntsville Hospital Health System said it was treating 461 COVID-19 patients system wide. 57 of those patients are on ventilators. 99 are in the ICU.

Dr. Boyle provided a pretty bleak outlook on what he is worried could come as people continue to gather over the holidays..

“I hope the forecast models are wrong. I pray the number of infections and deaths go down after Christmas. I do need your help. I need you to be the courageous voice in your family that stands up and says we do not get together as a family this Christmas so we can all get together next Christmas,” he said.

The White House has created reports for each state; each one, with tailored recommendations. Alabama’s speak to the severity of the situation.

It says if you are over 65 or with health conditions, you should not enter any indoor public spaces where people are unmasked. You should have groceries and medications delivered.

The White House report also says if a person is under 40 years-old, and they have gathered with people who are not part of their household, they should assume they have been infected – even though they are likely not experiencing symptoms. They should also isolate from people who are at risk for severe disease and get tested.

At the Decatur Morgan County COVID-19 briefing Monday, Dr. Boyle added they have a patient who has been in the hospital for 200 days. That patient was an otherwise healthy, middle-aged individual.