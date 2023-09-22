Have you been ready to decorate with house-sized skeletons since the first drop in temperature? Spooky season is officially here! Going to orchards and fall festivals for pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider are all great activities, but real Halloween fans want the SCARY stuff.

News 19 has compiled a list of the scariest haunts around the Tennessee Valley area – as well as a few that you might find worth making the longer drive.

Spooky Scares Across the Valley

Killen, Ala.

Located at 4051 US-72, Killen, AL 35645

Tickets start at $25 and package tickets are available

Scares begin September 23 and run on select dates through Halloween

Arx Mortis is one of the largest haunted attractions in North Alabama. Scream your way through multiple scary scenarios, including an abandoned asylum with animatronics and the much more intense prison cell block with scary actors. If you have never been, be prepared to be scared.

Get ticket information here:

Scottsboro, Ala.

Located at 109 N Houston St

General tickets start at $25

Scares begin September 15 at 6 p.m.

Waiver required to enter

Organizers say this can be an Extreme, hands-on haunt, for a price. You have to sign a waiver to go through this 42,000-square-foot attraction. This year, instead of waiting in line they have a pager system. There is also a sensory-friendly strobe-free haunt date.

Huntsville, Ala.

Located in Downtown Huntsville

Tickets are $45 per person for a 1.5-hour tour

Ages 21 and up.

Have you ever wanted to pedal your way through downtown Huntsville, while listening to scary ghost stories told by expert guides from Huntsville Ghost Walk and drinking the finest spirits from local bars? We said yes and so should you!! Grab your friends and get ready to pedal party!

Get party trolley booking info:

Athens, Ala.

Located at 24952 US 72 Athens, AL 35613

$25 General Admission

$45 Slash Pass to Cut the line!

$10 Haunted Corn Maze

Open 7 – 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October, Halloween and November 4.

Doomsday is a creepy old town, located deep in the woods. It was federally quarantined after a large nuclear explosion, and whatever still lives back there has been cut off from the outside world for decades. Are you brave enough to investigate, or will you just end up missing like the rest?

Get ticket info here:

Huntsville, Ala.

Located at 2150 Leeman Ferry Circle Huntsville, AL 35801

Tickets start at $23.50 for a single-player

No children under the age of 10

Online ticket booking only

Scares happen every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween, starting September 23

Visitors try to escape this unique Interactive Haunt. Organizers say this year, they have implemented several games the group must play in order to stay alive.

Get event details here:

Courtland, Ala.

1205 Tennessee Street in the old Courtland High School

Tickets start at $25 and are now sold at the gate and online

Scares happen every Friday and Saturday starting September 30, at 7:00 p.m.

The Haunted House of Horror is located inside the old Courtland High School building. This year, organizers are doing both contact and non-contact scares, depending on your ticket. New this year is a Smash Sesh room to just really go wild and break stuff.

Lester, Ala.

Located at 30338 Lester Rd, Lester, AL 35647

Tickets are $20

Scares start Friday, September 30 from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Charity-run event

The Lester Haunted Hospital is a charity-run haunted attraction made up of volunteers from all over North Alabama. The hospital opened as a community clinic in the 1940s, but some of the patients never left when they shut it down. This place is truly haunted if you have the nerve to experience the paranormal activity for yourself. Even the scarers get scared here.

Get ticket info here:

Rainsville, Ala.

Located at 592 Sam Ellis Drive NW, Rainsville, AL, United States, Alabama

Tickets start at $20 for the ‘Scaredy Cat’ package

Scares run every Friday and Saturday starting September 29 at 7 p.m.

Family-friendly frights (language-wise)

Dr. Pigman is back to scare you in this family-run old abandoned slaughterhouse. This haunt is actor-oriented, with no animatronics. If you want an even scarier experience, you can upgrade your ticket with a glow necklace that gives the scarers the power of touch. This year, you can experience their new two-in-one attraction ‘Gut Pond Trail.’

Check their social media for updates:

Athens, Ala.

22611 Grace Hill Ln, Athens, AL 35614

Each family-friendly ride lasts about 25 minutes

Tickets start at $15 for a walk through zombie-infested woods Ride time reservations and ticket bundling are options online

Scares happen every Friday and Saturday, starting September 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Family-friendly

The Zombie Apocalypse has arrived and your help is needed to save Grace Hill Farm! Join the zombie hunt in an interactive thrill ride that takes you for a ride on a Zombie Assault Vehicle to test your survival skills.

Get ticket info here:

Haunted Attractions Worth the Drive

Leeds, Ala.

Located at 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds, AL 35094

Tickets start at $25 at the door and $28 online, VIP tickets are available

Scares start Friday, September 29, at 7:00 p.m. and run on select dates through December.

Be sure to PRINT your mobile tickets!

There are 50,000 square feet of INDOOR scares at this attraction. It is considered one of the Top 10 Haunted Attractions in the United States and the largest indoor event in the Southeast.

This is a unique attraction with different celebrity scare actors haunting each weekend. Organizers spend much of the off-season changing up the 1/4 mile path of terrors.

Get ticket info here:

Eastaboga, Ala.

Located at 6755 Curry Station Road, Eastaboga, AL 36260

Tickets start at $15

Scares start September 23

Kid-friendly night of fun on October, 19

This attraction is all about kicking some haunted butt with paintballs. You can shoot and walk your way through the haunted City of Chaos and a tunnel full of creepy. Or shoot and ride the Chaos Convoy through a realistic combat patrol experience. You can even shoot and ride a real Alvis 432 tank through the apocalypse with your most combat-worthy friends if you have the money to pay for the Cataclysmic Convoy.

Get ticket info here:

Trussville, Ala.

Located at 8433 Gadsden Hwy Trussville, AL 35173

Tickets start at $20, with a RIP line pass for $45

Scares happen every Friday through Sunday starting September 29

Insanitarium is bringing scares to a new location for the 2023 season along with creatures and a walkthrough attraction. Organizers say their haunt is a “unique, terrifying psychological experience” that lets you cross paths with things that go bump in the night.

Click here for ticket info:

Vincent, Ala.

Located at 425 Highway 467 Vincent, AL 35178

Tickets start at $25 at the door

Scares run every Friday and Saturday starting September, 29

Kid Friendly date in October

ROTN Night will feature rolling blackouts and tons of blood

At Hellbilly Hollow, you can take a wagon ride through a haunted swamp, get lost in a creepy corn maze, and then scream your way through a haunted house full of scary monsters and ghouls, all for one ticket price.

Follow their socials for event updates

Belfast, Tenn.

1777 Nix Rd. Belfast, TN 37019

Tickets start at $25 at the door only

Scares begin September 23 and run on select dates through December

At this haunt in the woods, the scares start before you ever wait in line! Actors blow fire and throw axes for your entertainment in the Midway. And if you need the scare to turn up, they have a night where they turn out the lights. Just you, a glowstick, and a whole lot of terror.

Check here for ticket info:

Fayette, Ala.

Located at Fayette County Multipurpose Complex 650 McConnell Loop, Fayette Alabama 35555

Tickets start at $20 for General Admission

Scares begin September 29

Organizers say this is a different kind of haunted attraction. There will be live music, vendors, and photo opportunities while you wait. A hay ride then takes groups to the haunted farm. After you are dropped off, tour guides walk you through the Nightmare at the Farm where you will witness all your worst fears! The tour guides will also abandon you in a clown maze where you have to find your way out before you get back to the hay ride. This year, organizers have added a Purge Run for visitors to try and escape unscathed.

Check their social media for event details:

Fultondale, Ala.

Located at 1731 Decatur Highway, Fultondale, AL 35068

Tickets start at $25

Scares run from 7 p.m. til midnight on select dates

They call it “a haunt with a heart.” Nightmare at 3008 donates a portion of its proceeds to Children’s of Alabama Childhood Cancer Research. This haunted attraction is known for its chaotic, dark and grungy style. Organizers hold community events, including Sensory Awareness Day, Not So Scary Kids Day, and a food drive in November.

Get ticket info here:

Heflin, Ala.

Located at 7522 Hwy 431 Heflin, AL 36264

Tickets start at $25 for each attraction, combo tickets are available

Starting September 22 scares run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Chicken Dan has been batting mutant roosters at the Haunted Chicken House for years. Their army has yet to destroy them all and the roosters have returned. If you think you have what it takes, Chicken Dan Wants You!

The Haunted Chicken House boasts three different scary attractions at one location. Battle chickens through a full-length haunted house, a haunted hayride, and a ride on the “Crazy Train” bus.

Get ticket info here:

Oxford, Ala.

Located at 25 West Choccolocco St. Oxford, AL 36203

Tickets are priced per attraction and come in combos Cash Only at the door, there is an ATM on site

Scares run every Thursday – Saturday starting September 29, and the whole week before Halloween!

The Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements is a “carnevil” of Halloween fun and frights. The Midway includes The Terrortorium Haunted House, The Haunted Castle dark ride, a Ferris Wheel, a Bullet ride, the Terror Tour stagecoach ride, and the Spaceball 2000 Gyroscope ride! You can also find concessions, games, and spooky merchandise!!

Get ticket info here:

If you know of a haunted attraction in our area that we missed, let us know by emailing us at WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv