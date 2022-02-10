(WHNT) — Alabama’s sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness is just around the corner.

This year’s tax free holiday will run from Friday, February 25 to Sunday, February 27. This holiday gives shoppers an opportunity to purchase items ahead of severe weather season free of state sales tax.

The following items will be exempt from sales tax during the listed dates, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue:

Batteries, including AAA, AA, C, D, 6-volt, and 9-volt

Cell phone batteries and chargers

Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather band radio or NOAA weather radio

Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, and emergency glow sticks

Tarpaulin

Plastic sheeting or drop cloths, along with other flexible, waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems like bungee cords, rope, and tie-down kits

Duct tape

Plywood, window film, or materials designed to protect windows

Non-electric food or water storage containers

Non-electric can opener

Artificial, blue, and reusable ice, as well as ice packs

Self-contained first aid kits

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Carbon monoxide detectors

Gas or diesel fuel tanks or containers

All items listed above must be under $60 per item. Portable generators and power cords that can provide lights, communications, or preserve food during a power outage are also exempt from taxes during the holiday, as long as the single purchase is $1,000 or less.

“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

To see a list of participating municipalities and counties, click here. To see what the Alabama Retail Association recommends keeping inside your emergency kits, click here or visit ready.gov.