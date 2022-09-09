MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The midterm elections may be a few months away, but absentee voting in Alabama is just around the corner.

According to the 2022 Voter Guide provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, absentee voting for the general election begins on Wednesday, September 14.

On that day, absentee election managers across the State of Alabama will begin mailing out absentee ballots to those who applied for them already. Additionally, starting September 14, you will be able to vote absentee in person at your county’s specific location listed here.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters can request an absentee ballot application for any of the following reasons:

If you expect to be out of the county on Election Day

If you are ill or have a physical disability

If you are registered to vote but live outside your county (this includes members of the U.S. armed forces and their spouses, students living outside their county of residence, or citizens living overseas)

If you are an election official or poll watcher

If you have a work shift that lasts more than 10 hours and coincides with polling hours

If you are a caregiver for someone confined to their home

If you are incarcerated in prison or jail

The 2022 Voter Guide also provides a list of deadlines for mailing or hand-delivering your absentee ballot once it’s filled out.

November 1: All absentee ballot applications should be mailed by this date

All absentee ballot applications should be mailed by this date November 3: All absentee ballot applications requested by hand-delivery should be requested by this date

All absentee ballot applications requested by hand-delivery should be requested by this date November 7: All absentee ballots being hand-delivered should be returned by this date

All absentee ballots being hand-delivered should be returned by this date November 8: All absentee ballots being returned by mail must be received by 12 p.m. on this date

To learn more about absentee voting in Alabama or to fill out an absentee ballot application, click here.

The deadline to register to vote in November’s election is October 24. Election Day in Alabama will be held on Tuesday, November 8 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.