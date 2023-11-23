(WHNT) – As Thanksgiving comes to an end, another holiday begins. Several stores and businesses in the Tennessee Valley will open their doors for Black Friday after being closed to celebrate Thanksgiving.

News 19 has compiled a list so you know just where and when to line up for Black Friday deals this year.

Walmart

Walmart will be opening at 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Target

Target will be opening its doors at 6 a.m Friday. Closing times can vary by location.

Home Depot

Home Depot opens at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Lowe’s

The home improvement store will be open for business at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Best Buy

Best Buy will start its day of deals at 7 a.m. Friday and stays open until 9 p.m.

TJ Maxx

Most TJX Companies stores — TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense — are scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Kohl’s

You can expect Kohl’s to open at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

The sporting goods retailer opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

PetSmart

You can start Black Friday shopping for your pet at PetSmart at 7 a.m.

Old Navy

Old Navy will be open at 5 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Belk

You can begin shopping at Belk when doors open at 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday and the following Saturday.

Bath & Body Works

Opening times for Bath & Body Works vary by location. You can check the hours for your local store here.

Dillard’s

Dillard’s will be open on Friday at 9 a.m.

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

DSW hours for Black Friday do depend on location, but the Huntsville location states it will be open at 10 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret’s hours of operation for Black Friday depend on store location. The location at Bridge Street opens at 6 a.m. and the one at Parkway Place Mall is set to open at 7 a.m.

Ulta

Ulta will open its doors at 6 a.m.

Burlington

Burlington’s Black Friday hours vary by location, but the storefront in Huntsville opens at 7 a.m.

Big Lots

Big Lots will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Cabela’s

Cabela’s opens at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy will be open at 5 a.m. Friday.

Tractor Supply Co.

You can head to Tractor Supply on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m.

Five Below

Five Below will open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Dollar General

Dollar General’s hours vary by location for Black Friday. You can check your local store here.

Barnes & Noble

The bookstore chain will be opening at 8 a.m.

Game Stop

Game Stop opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

You can head to Costco at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Office Depot

Office Depot will be open for Black Friday shoppers at 8 a.m.

Staples

Staples will be open starting at 9 a.m.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

The new Madison location will open at 7 a.m. on Friday.