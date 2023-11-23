(WHNT) – As Thanksgiving comes to an end, another holiday begins. Several stores and businesses in the Tennessee Valley will open their doors for Black Friday after being closed to celebrate Thanksgiving.
News 19 has compiled a list so you know just where and when to line up for Black Friday deals this year.
Walmart
Walmart will be opening at 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday.
Target
Target will be opening its doors at 6 a.m Friday. Closing times can vary by location.
Home Depot
Home Depot opens at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Lowe’s
The home improvement store will be open for business at 6 a.m. on Friday.
Best Buy
Best Buy will start its day of deals at 7 a.m. Friday and stays open until 9 p.m.
TJ Maxx
Most TJX Companies stores — TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense — are scheduled to open at 7 a.m.
Kohl’s
You can expect Kohl’s to open at 5 a.m. on Friday.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
The sporting goods retailer opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
📲 Get breaking news, traffic and weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download the News 19 App
PetSmart
You can start Black Friday shopping for your pet at PetSmart at 7 a.m.
Old Navy
Old Navy will be open at 5 a.m. and stay open until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Belk
You can begin shopping at Belk when doors open at 7 a.m.
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby opens at 8 a.m. on Black Friday and the following Saturday.
Bath & Body Works
Opening times for Bath & Body Works vary by location. You can check the hours for your local store here.
Dillard’s
Dillard’s will be open on Friday at 9 a.m.
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
DSW hours for Black Friday do depend on location, but the Huntsville location states it will be open at 10 a.m.
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret’s hours of operation for Black Friday depend on store location. The location at Bridge Street opens at 6 a.m. and the one at Parkway Place Mall is set to open at 7 a.m.
Ulta
Ulta will open its doors at 6 a.m.
Burlington
Burlington’s Black Friday hours vary by location, but the storefront in Huntsville opens at 7 a.m.
Big Lots
Big Lots will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.
Cabela’s
Cabela’s opens at 5 a.m. on Friday.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy will be open at 5 a.m. Friday.
Tractor Supply Co.
You can head to Tractor Supply on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m.
Five Below
Five Below will open on Black Friday at 8 a.m.
Dollar General
Dollar General’s hours vary by location for Black Friday. You can check your local store here.
Barnes & Noble
The bookstore chain will be opening at 8 a.m.
Game Stop
Game Stop opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Costco
You can head to Costco at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Office Depot
Office Depot will be open for Black Friday shoppers at 8 a.m.
Staples
Staples will be open starting at 9 a.m.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
The new Madison location will open at 7 a.m. on Friday.