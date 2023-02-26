(WHNT) – It’s Girl Scout cookie season and there are plenty of flavors to choose from if a Girl Scout comes knocking at your door.

But that may leave you wondering… which flavor of Girl Scout cookie is the most popular? And which ones sell the least?

Girl Scout councils across the country generally conduct cookie sales between January and April to “help girls learn skills they need to become successful adults who will contribute to their communities and strengthen the U.S. workforce.”

The councils set up booths to sell up to 13 different cookie flavors, with different cookies available in different areas, and the money raised by the scouts stays with their local council. In the 2021 annual report, the Girl Scouts reported that the cookie program earned $ 6,455,391.

According to the Girl Scouts website, Thin Mints is the highest-selling flavor of cookies nationally, followed by Samoas.

The top 5 flavors of cookies sold nationally include:

Thin Mints® Caramel deLites®/Samoas® Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs® Adventurefuls™ Do-si-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Percentages for cookie flavors sold vary by region, but for the North-Central Alabama council, Thin Mints once again take the cake, followed by Samoas.

Here is the complete ranking of the top 10 flavors in order from most to least popular locally, according to the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama:

Thin Mints Samoas Tagalongs Do-Si-Dos Trefoils Adventurefuls Lemon-Ups S’mores Toffee-tastic Raspberry Rally

Raspberry Rallys, which come in last place in North-Central Alabama, are exclusively sold through digital channels for direct shipment to enhance Girl Scouts’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

A spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama said Raspberry Rallys are in last place in their ranking right now because of their presence being online only and sales not being open yet. Online ordering for this flavor begins Monday, Feb. 27.

If all this talk about Girl Scout cookies left you craving a box, you can find out when a Girl Scout council will be setting up booths near you using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.