(WHNT) — After a few weeks of reprieve, gas prices nationwide are back on the rise – and right here in Alabama, the prices are the highest the state has ever seen.

As of Wednesday, May 18, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama is $4.28, according to the latest figures from AAA. That’s up four cents from Tuesday’s average of $4.24, and far higher than the $2.85 average price last May.

According to AAA, the average prices across North Alabama are:

Colbert County: $4.253

$4.253 DeKalb County: $4.257

$4.257 Franklin County: $4.266

$4.266 Jackson County: $4.268

$4.268 Lauderdale County: $4.275

$4.275 Lawrence County: $4.239

$4.239 Limestone County: $4.278

$4.278 Madison County: $4.271

$4.271 Marshall County: $4.222

$4.222 Morgan County: $4.221

In a news release earlier this week, AAA said almost every state was averaging at least $4 per gallon of gas. Just three states – Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma – were holdouts; however, all three have now crossed over $4.

AAA said the primary reason for increasing prices is the cost of crude oil, which is around $110 per barrel.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson for GasBuddy, said there isn’t much reason to assume we’ll see the price of gas plunge anytime soon.

“Those filling their tanks last week saw another jolt at the pump, as both gasoline and diesel prices continued their multi-week rally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “New records continued to be set on a near daily basis as the national average edges even closer to $4.50 per gallon.”

“Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season,” De Haan continued.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide is $4.56, as of Wednesday. AAA updates their numbers on gas prices every day.