HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Clocks sprung forward on Sunday. Some people miss the extra hour of sleep in the morning while others enjoy an additional hour of sunshine in the evening.

“The older I get, the worse it is to wake up,” said Meridianville Resident Joanna Morris.

Morris said she and her husband dislike having to change their clocks twice a year.

Madison resident Roy Young told News 19 that, though he is retired, he remembers how nice it was to have daylight after he left work for the day.

“It gives you a chance after work, for those people that still have to work, to have some more sunshine,” Young said.

Daylight Saving Time was introduced in 1918 in the United States, but several states, including Alabama, have made efforts to stop the time change.

“More daylight down here means more sun, means more activity,” said Decatur resident Billy Robbins. “It keeps people from having wintertime blues.”

Alabama is one of eighteen states, including Tennessee, Georgia, California, and Michigan, that has passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Last year, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 was introduced in Congress. The act would establish permanent Daylight Saving Time on a national level and is still sitting in committee in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.