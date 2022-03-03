WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Alabama lawmakers had plenty of thoughts on President Biden’s first State of the Union address – with all opinions essentially toeing the party line.

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden laid out his plans for the upcoming year and reported on multiple big issues affecting the nation, including inflation, infrastructure, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden also laid out what he calls a “unity agenda,” focusing on four areas: beating the opioid crisis, bettering mental health care, supporting veterans, and ending cancer.

Biden closed his address by saying, “The State of the Union is strong — because you, the American people, are strong. We are stronger today than we were a year ago — and we will be stronger a year from now than we are today.”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville released a statement on Wednesday morning criticizing the president for focusing on ways to “pull our country further left.”

“The State of the Union was the perfect opportunity for President Biden to assert leadership that has been sorely lacking since he took office,” Tuberville stated. “This moment required strong leadership and accountability. President Biden failed to deliver.”

Alabama’s senior senator Richard Shelby, who is retiring this term, echoed Tuberville’s statement.

“For over a year now, President Biden has proved that the many promises he made to the American people are empty,” Shelby said. “Given the state of our country and the world, one would hope this Administration would be willing to reach across the aisle to find ways to work together.”

“President Biden has instead continued to prioritize the far left’s social agenda, despite an evenly-divided Senate,” Shelby continued. “The American people are feeling the repercussions.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, Alabama’s lone Democratic representative in Washington, tweeted along during the State of the Union, but released a statement ahead of the address.

“President Biden and Congressional Democrats have delivered on our promise to grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” Sewell stated.

In her statement, Sewell cited Democratic priorities like the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and COVID-19 measures as proof of “historic progress we’ve made.”

“Like President Biden, I know that it is never a good idea to bet against the American people,” said Sewell. “We in Alabama’s 7th District know that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary social progress when we put our minds to it.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, the state’s most senior congressman, also live tweeted the event. His statements can be found here.

To read President Biden’s first State of the Union address in full, click here.