Angus cattle in shadow around feed troughs within a lush ryegrass pasture with sun low in the sky in the background.

(STACKER) — Farmland across the U.S. is disappearing by the millions of acres each decade by some estimates as sprawling urban development driven by rising housing costs pushes further into rural pastures.

The farmland that still exists in the U.S. is heavily dedicated to growing plants that Americans can’t consume—grass. That grass, accounting for more than 300 million acres now, feeds our livestock, provides sod for new development, and serves as a cover crop to protect soil health between harvests.

Demand for major crops like corn and soybeans to feed Americans is only forecast by the USDA to grow in the coming decade, and demand for U.S. agricultural exports is expected to grow similarly.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way people purchased and consumed food, placing renewed attention on an increasingly consolidated agricultural industry where family farms have been swallowed up by large food corporations.

And after shifting behaviors caused massive economic swings in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced food producers to once again account for yet another shock with so much of the world’s grain capital taken offline by warfare.

War and corporate interests aside, farms have also had to reckon with a changing climate. Wheat fields were once commonplace across the country, but drought conditions of late have caused farmers to give up growing the crop entirely. Agitated by climate change, the shortage of water in parts of the country coupled with higher interest rates and the ongoing war in Ukraine are making agricultural businesses harder to run profitably.

To illustrate where American farms still persevere, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most farmland in Alabama using data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance. Counties are ranked by total acres of farmland.

In Alabama, there are 3,493,286 acres of farmland, with fescue tall grass being the most common crop.

Below is a ranking of the 25 counties in Alabama with the most farmland, and six North Alabama counties made the top 10:

25. Cullman

Farmland: 59,928 acres (1.7% of state total)

Farms: 1,724

Most common crop: Fescue tall grass (42,955 acres, 71.7% of county farmland)



24. Monroe

Farmland: 61,823 acres (1.8% of state total)

Farms: 1,045

Most common crop: Bahia grass (17,017 acres, 27.5% of county farmland)

23. Marshall

Farmland: 64,076 acres (1.8% of state total)

Farms: 1,623

Most common crop: Fescue tall grass (24,580 acres, 38.4% of county farmland)

22. Cherokee

Farmland: 66,675 acres (1.9% of state total)

Farms: 1,211

Most common crop: Cotton upland (24,814 acres, 37.2% of county farmland)

21. Dale

Farmland: 67,486 acres (1.9% of state total)

Farms: 767

Most common crop: Bahia grass (13,092 acres, 19.4% of county farmland)

20. Perry

Farmland: 69,678 acres (2.0% of state total)

Farms: 367

Most common crop: Trees timber (14,072 acres, 20.2% of county farmland)

19. Barbour

Farmland: 71,309 acres (2.0% of state total)

Farms: 688

Most common crop: Bahia grass (23,583 acres, 33.1% of county farmland)

18. Escambia

Farmland: 74,930 acres (2.1% of state total)

Farms: 772

Most common crop: Cotton upland (17,012 acres, 22.7% of county farmland)

17. Montgomery

Farmland: 75,821 acres (2.2% of state total)

Farms: 453

Most common crop: Bahia grass (25,520 acres, 33.7% of county farmland)

16. Colbert

Farmland: 77,697 acres (2.2% of state total)

Farms: 796

Most common crop: Common soybeans (20,012 acres, 25.8% of county farmland)

15. Lowndes

Farmland: 88,515 acres (2.5% of state total)

Farms: 307

Most common crop: Bahia grass (32,470 acres, 36.7% of county farmland)

14. Marengo

Farmland: 91,170 acres (2.6% of state total)

Farms: 561

Most common crop: 2+ interseeded grass mix mixed forage (48,422 acres, 53.1% of county farmland)

13. Henry

Farmland: 94,726 acres (2.7% of state total)

Farms: 983

Most common crop: Bahia grass (19,156 acres, 20.2% of county farmland)

12. Coffee

Farmland: 95,545 acres (2.7% of state total)

Farms: 1,195

Most common crop: Bahia grass (24,377 acres, 25.5% of county farmland)

11. Covington

Farmland: 98,849 acres (2.8% of state total)

Farms: 1,368

Most common crop: Bahia grass (33,987 acres, 34.4% of county farmland)

10. DeKalb

Farmland: 101,079 acres (2.9% of state total)

Farms: 2,852

Most common crop: Fescue tall grass (61,485 acres, 60.8% of county farmland)

9. Baldwin

Farmland: 102,587 acres (2.9% of state total)

Farms: 1,214

Most common crop: Cereals and other grasses cover crop (22,011 acres, 21.5% of county farmland)

8. Jackson

Farmland: 104,450 acres (3.0% of state total)

Farms: 2,149

Most common crop: Fescue tall grass (35,540 acres, 34.0% of county farmland)

7. Lauderdale

Farmland: 113,030 acres (3.2% of state total)

Farms: 1,976

Most common crop: Fescue tall grass (21,941 acres, 19.4% of county farmland)

6. Madison

Farmland: 119,079 acres (3.4% of state total)

Farms: 1,664

Most common crop: Common soybeans (27,989 acres, 23.5% of county farmland)

5. Geneva

Farmland: 119,792 acres (3.4% of state total)

Farms: 1,693

Most common crop: Bahia grass (28,049 acres, 23.4% of county farmland)

4. Dallas

Farmland: 137,238 acres (3.9% of state total)

Farms: 709

Most common crop: Trees timber (37,885 acres, 27.6% of county farmland)

3. Lawrence

Farmland: 147,701 acres (4.2% of state total)

Farms: 1,671

Most common crop: Fescue tall grass (30,060 acres, 20.4% of county farmland

2. Houston

Farmland: 149,744 acres (4.3% of state total)

Farms: 1,892

Most common crop: Cotton upland (27,663 acres, 18.5% of county farmland

1. Limestone

Farmland: 164,873 acres (4.7% of state total)

Farms: 1,945

Most common crop: Common soybeans (47,788 acres, 29.0% of county farmland)