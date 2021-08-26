WFF offering new hard collectible licenses for hunting seasons

ALABAMA (WHNT) — There will be new collectible licenses offered as an option to hunters this year from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division.

Seven different hard-card license designs will be available for an additional $5 starting next week. The new designs feature wildlife photography and include a white-tailed buck, turkeys, smallmouth bass, barracuda, blue-winged teal, feral pig and a Second Amendment-themed card for shooting sports.

“We pre-sell these licenses for the coming year for several reasons,” said WFF Assistant Director Fred Harders. “Several seasons open early in September. We don’t want to make it difficult for hunters to participate in those seasons. Also, with all the licenses expiring the same day, the volume at the beginning of the year is very heavy, so we want to spread out the demand to ensure the license system performs as designed.”

Check out all the WFF collectible license card options here:

Harders said since the nighttime feral swine and coyote licenses became available this summer, about 700 hunters have taken advantage of the new opportunity.

WFF sold about 160,000 resident bait privilege licenses and more than 17,000 to non-residents this past year.

All of the current state hunting licenses expire on Tuesday, August 31. Licenses for all 2021-2022 hunting seasons will be available on Monday, August 30.