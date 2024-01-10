HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama voters handed Albertville-area State Representative Wes Kitchens a resounding win in Tuesday’s Senate District 9 special election.

Tuesday’s vote was a Republican primary, with three candidates in the field, but Kitchens got enough votes to ensure there would be no runoff.

There are no Democrats vying for the seat. The general election was set for April 23. But with just one candidate left, the Alabama Secretary of State’s office told News 19 this afternoon that Tuesday’s results will be certified on Jan. 19 and Kitchens can be sworn-in at that point.

No general election will be held, the Secretary of State’s office told News 19.

Kitchens will fill the seat vacated by Clay Scofield who resigned in October to take a leadership role with the Business Council of Alabama.

Kitchens dominated Tuesday’s race, getting 3,707 votes, more than 52.5 percent. Arab-area State Rep. Brock Colvin, was second with 2,702 votes, 38 percent. Former gubernatorial candidate Stacy George was third with 646 votes, 9 percent.

Kitchens issued a news release Wednesday on the results.

“I want to thank the voters in Blount, Madison and Marshall counties,” Kitchens said. “We live in a wonderful part of our state. We are blessed with quality schools, safe communities, and a growing economy. My job everyday will be to continue the good work of my friend senator Clay Scofield. I want to help local leaders make North Alabama an even better home for us all. I’m going to ensure our district gets its fair share of road and bridge projects. I’ll make sure students, teachers and parents have what they need to be successful in the classroom, and I’ll work with community leaders to bring good-paying jobs to our district.” State Representative Wes Kitchens

With inclement weather and only one contest on the ballot, there was low turnout Tuesday, 6.7% overall. The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office said 7,059 votes were cast, while the district includes 104,790 registered voters.

The district includes northern Blount county which produced 438 votes, a bit under 6%. Southern Madison County saw 891 votes cast a nearly 3% turnout.

Colvin won Madison County, getting 433 votes to Kitchens’ 296.

The bulk of district is in Marshall County, where 5,730 votes were cast, nearly 9 percent of eligible voters.

Kitchens won Marshall County by more than 1,000 votes, 3,169 votes to Colvin’s 2,134 votes.